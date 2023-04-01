Sunny and much warmer Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much warmer weather is on the way Sunday and into the start of the workweek.

It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s, which will be about 10 to 20 degrees warmer than Saturday.

South and southwest winds will turn gusty during the afternoon across south central and eastern Kansas. Gusts up to 30 mph will be possible at times.

A stalled front will bring cooler temperatures to northern Kansas on Monday with highs falling into the 60s. Southern Kansas will remain warm with highs in the 70s again.

A storm system will move into the Plains on Tuesday, bringing very gusty winds statewide. Southwest winds will gust up to 50 to 60 mph at times during the afternoon.

Meanwhile, relative humidity will fall through the afternoon as temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s. This will lead to extreme fire danger from southwest through central and eastern Kansas.

Thunderstorms will also develop with this system, but once again the better chance of rain will miss us to the east.

Behind the system, temperatures will turn a bit cooler for the rest of the week with highs returning to the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 46

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 78

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 55

Mon: High: 78 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 58 Sunny, windy and warm.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 41 Partly cloudy.

