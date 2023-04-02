Gusty winds and warmer today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dry weather continues across Kansas for the next 7-10 days.

Sunshine and much warmer temperatures across the state today as south winds gust to 30-35 mph. A weak cold front moves in during the afternoon and becomes stationary overnight. The front will stretch from west to east, bisecting the state on Monday. To the north of the weather system, highs will reach the 60s. On the south side of the front (southern Kansas) afternoon temperatures will reach the 70s and low 80s.

Another warm and dry day is expected Tuesday. A very strong low pressure center will move out of the Rockies into the Plains Tuesday through Wednesday, creating very windy conditions and producing extreme fire weather conditions most of the day Tuesday. Wind gusts between 45-65 mph will be common, much like what we experienced last Friday. A High Wind Watch and Fire Weather Watch already covers southwestern Kansas from 9am to 11pm Tuesday.

Behind Tuesday’s windy weather, cooler temperatures will move in, with highs in the 50s and 60s through Friday. Dry and mild for Easter Weekend with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 78

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 55

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine. Wind: SW 10-15. High: 81

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/S 10-20; gusty. Low: 58

Tue: High: 83 Sunny, very windy and warm -extreme fire danger-.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 43 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

