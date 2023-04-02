Mild Monday, extreme fire danger Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather will continue for the next couple of days as fire danger increases on Tuesday.

Temperatures Monday morning will start out in the 50s over eastern Kansas, but western Kansas will be colder with lows in the 30s and 40s.

There will be a wide range in temperatures Monday with a front stalled across the state. Northern Kansas will be coolest with highs in the 60s while southern Kansas warms into the 70s and 80s.

A strong storm system will move into the Plains on Tuesday, bringing increased fire danger to most of the state.

Southwest winds will gust between 40 to 60 mph Tuesday afternoon as relative humidity drops below 15 percent. This will lead to extreme fire danger.

The rain with this storm system will miss us to the east with higher chances in Missouri where there could be a severe weather outbreak.

Behind the system, temperatures will briefly turn cooler with highs returning to the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Mild weather is expected next weekend as dry weather continues. Highs will reach the 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 54

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then becoming sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 81

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 56

Tue: High: 84 Sunny and windy. High fire danger.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 32 Sunny, breezy and cooler.

Thu: High: 62 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 70 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 48 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.