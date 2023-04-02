Multiple fire crews respond to large grass fire in Chautauqua County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR VALE, Kan. (KWCH) - Cowley County Fire District #3 reported at least three fire task forces were deployed to a large grass fire south of Cedar Vale near the Kansas and Oklahoma border on Sunday.

The Kansas Forest Service reported a Tanker 95 is being used to assist fire crews.

12 News has crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

