One injured in Saturday night shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirmed one person is seriously injured after a shooting in the 200 block of S. Minneapolis Ave.

Dispatch confirmed the call came in just after 7 p.m. The Wichita Police Department is now investigating.

