One injured in Saturday night shooting

Wichita Police investigating a Saturday shooting that left one person seriously injured.
Wichita Police investigating a Saturday shooting that left one person seriously injured.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirmed one person is seriously injured after a shooting in the 200 block of S. Minneapolis Ave.

Dispatch confirmed the call came in just after 7 p.m. The Wichita Police Department is now investigating.

12 News has a crew on the scene gathering more details.

