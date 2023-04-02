One seriously injured following ATV crash in Lyon County

HARTFORD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a 59-year-old man from Hartford, Kansas was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash on Saturday.

KHP said Ronald Scoggin was traveling along Plumb Ave in Hartford, Kansas when the ATV’s bearing went out. KHP said Scoggin entered a ditch, struck a culvert and then came to rest.

