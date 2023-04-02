One seriously injured following ATV crash in Lyon County

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a 59-year-old man from Hartford, Kansas was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash on Saturday.

KHP said Ronald Scoggin was traveling along Plumb Ave in Hartford, Kansas when the ATV’s bearing went out. KHP said Scoggin entered a ditch, struck a culvert and then came to rest.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police investigating a Saturday shooting that left one person seriously injured.
1 injured in accidental shooting near downtown Wichita
A semi slammed into an Oklahoma Highway Patrol car and a Catoosa, Okla. fire truck Friday...
Semi slams into fire truck, highway patrol car in NE Okla.
12 News
Statewide Silver Alert canceled, Andover man found safely
El Dorado grass fire
Threat subsides, Butler County wildfire contained
Recruits with the Wichita Police Department visited Tulsa to learn about Black Wall Street.
Learning experience for Wichita PD recruits comes with visit to Black Wall Street

Latest News

Kansas Forest Service
Multiple fire crews respond to large grass fire in Chautauqua County
KWCH Car Crash generic
Traffic stop leads to three-vehicle crash in Seward County, teen injured
Residents continue to recover following large grassfire in El Dorado
Residents continue to recover following large grassfire in El Dorado
El Dorado, KS fire
Residents continue to recover following large grassfire in El Dorado