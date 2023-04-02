Residents continue to recover following large grassfire in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - Some living in El Dorado found themselves moments away from the large grassfire that sparked Friday. Linda Osborne and her family live just over 100 feet from where the flames were on Friday. Linda says it’s something she still hasn’t wrapped her head around.

“We’re still shaken up by it today,” Osborne said. “Thank God, with how close we were to getting it.”

El Dorado fire crews were hard at work Saturday continuing to work on hot spots and assessing the damage. Officials confirmed one house sustained structural damage and five sheds sustained major fire damage.

“We had friends that were right in the middle of it,” Brad Cool, who lives near where Friday’s fire broke out, said. “I have a friend that lost a well house and obviously lots of yards and trees that were down.”

Some neighbors said they’re thankful for the fire crews quick response saving their properties and possibly their lives.

“We got some pretty good firefighters,” Cool said. “Those guys go through a lot of training and they’re awfully good at what they do.”

“The firemen were so great,” Osborne said. “I want them to know that we really appreciate them.”

El Dorado officials said more details will be released later this week.

