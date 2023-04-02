Traffic stop leads to three-vehicle crash in Seward County, teen injured

LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reported a 17-year-old crashed into a parked vehicle after fleeing from a traffic stop.

KHP said the Seward County Sheriff’s Department was trying to conduct a traffic stop on a teenager from Garden City.

KHP said the teen fled from deputies and crashed into pickup truck in southeast Liberal, Kansas. The debris from the crash struck a third vehicle.

KHP said the teen was taken to the hospital with serious injurie. Two other juveniles were also in the car with the teen at the time of the crash.

There was no other reported injuries.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com