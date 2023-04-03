Abilene teen dies of fentanyl intoxication, another teen arrested

ABILENE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Abilene Police Department is investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl that occurred at a residence on North Kuney Street in Abilene on Jan. 16.

An autopsy determined that the teen died from fentanyl intoxication.

On April 3, officers arrested 18-year-old Daisy L. Skilling of Abilene in connection to the investigation. Skilling was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Dickinson County District Court. She’s been charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death.

Skilling is being held in the Dickinson County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

