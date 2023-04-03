Carpe Diem: Family business focuses on hiring people with special needs, circumstances

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita family is emphasizing community outreach with the opening of a new coffee shop that focuses on hiring those with special needs or circumstances.

“I wanted people to understand that just because they look different and act different, they can still do everything that anyone else can do,” said Carpe Diem Café founder/owner Perry Warden.

Warden, a former special education teacher, and his wife recently opened Carpe Diem Café at 8643 West Central with hopes of providing opportunities for people facing unique challenges.

“So, I push that we are different but we all have the same need and that is to have a purpose,” Warden said.

In his last two years as a special education teacher, Warden said he was a transition coordinator to help students find jobs.

“Nobody would hire them, and I’m like, ‘If I ever get somewhere where I could help them...’ And God blessed me and here we are,” he said.

Carpe Diem Café is like no other coffee shop in Kansas. Café manager Kaley Warden, also the owners’ daughter, said offerings will soon include ice cream drinks, “fruity stuff,” and decaffeinated options.

Carpe Diem is Latin for “seize the day.” Like the phrase, the family business strives to give that opportunity for everyone to make the most of the present, no matter who you are.

“My favorite thing (is) how nice and understanding these pole are. They’re very understanding of people with disabilities,” volunteer worker Michael Nave said.

Frequent customer Curtis Fowler said he likes the cafe’s purpose, and its coffee.

You can learn more about Carpe Diem Café, how it started and how you can donate to its cause on the business’s website: https://carpediemwichita.com/.

