Carpe Diem: Family business focuses on hiring people with special needs, circumstances

Carpe Diem Café opens in west Wichita
Carpe Diem Café opens in west Wichita(KWCH)
By Jaiya Brown
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita family is emphasizing community outreach with the opening of a new coffee shop that focuses on hiring those with special needs or circumstances.

“I wanted people to understand that just because they look different and act different, they can still do everything that anyone else can do,” said Carpe Diem Café founder/owner Perry Warden.

Warden, a former special education teacher, and his wife recently opened Carpe Diem Café at 8643 West Central with hopes of providing opportunities for people facing unique challenges.

“So, I push that we are different but we all have the same need and that is to have a purpose,” Warden said.

In his last two years as a special education teacher, Warden said he was a transition coordinator to help students find jobs.

“Nobody would hire them, and I’m like, ‘If I ever get somewhere where I could help them...’ And God blessed me and here we are,” he said.

Carpe Diem Café is like no other coffee shop in Kansas. Café manager Kaley Warden, also the owners’ daughter, said offerings will soon include ice cream drinks, “fruity stuff,” and decaffeinated options.

Carpe Diem is Latin for “seize the day.” Like the phrase, the family business strives to give that opportunity for everyone to make the most of the present, no matter who you are.

“My favorite thing (is) how nice and understanding these pole are. They’re very understanding of people with disabilities,” volunteer worker Michael Nave said.

Frequent customer Curtis Fowler said he likes the cafe’s purpose, and its coffee.

You can learn more about Carpe Diem Café, how it started and how you can donate to its cause on the business’s website: https://carpediemwichita.com/.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police investigating a Saturday shooting that left one person seriously injured.
1 injured in accidental shooting near downtown Wichita
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene teen dies of fentanyl intoxication, another teen arrested
Wichita police are on the scene of a standoff in the 900 block of S. Topeka where a man accused...
Standoff resolved near downtown Wichita, subject in custody
The Garden City Police Deparment is asking for help locating the suspect in a fatal stabbing.
Garden City homicide suspect dead following standoff with police
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU...
K-State’s Jerome Tang Named Naismith Coach of the Year

Latest News

Classes canceled
Liberal Public Schools cancels classes amid high fire danger
2 killed in crash near Haysville
2 women in crash south of Haysville
The City of Pretty Prairie is working to open a daycare to fill a need for childcare. The city...
Pretty Prairie has no daycares. The city is working to change that.
Roomba charger catches fire
Roomba charger catches fire in SE Kansas