2 women killed in crash south of Haysville

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said two women are dead following a crash with a semi south of Haysville.

The sheriff’s office said around 3:30 p.m. a dark-colored SUV was traveling northbound Broadway, near 91st Street when it crossed the center line and collided with a semi heading southbound. The semi crashed into the front yard of a residence. No structures were damaged.

The driver of the SUV, a 67-year-old woman, and her passenger, a woman in her 50s, died in the crash. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the highway will be closed for about three hours while crews work to reconstruct the accident and clear the scene.

There were witnesses to the accident. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the driver to cross into oncoming traffic.

