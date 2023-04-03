Liberal Public Schools cancels classes amid high fire danger

LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - The Liberal school district isn’t taking any chances with the extreme winds predicted for Tuesday.

Due to the expected high winds and dangerous conditions caused by blowing dust and the potential for fires, schools in Liberal will be closed tomorrow.

The district says that all sporting events are also postponed.

