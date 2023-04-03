Mill Creek cleanup continues months after Keystone Pipeline oil spill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Personnel remain on scene as cleanup efforts at Mill Creek continue into April following the December Keystone Pipeline oil spill.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced that its on-scene coordinators will remain at the site of the Keystone Pipeline rupture which discharged 14,000 barrels of oil into Washington County’s Mill Creek in early December.

Since the spill happened, the EPA said it has deployed more than 30 members to provide technical advice and assistance to support the response. It has also used contractor resources to provide on-the-scene and remote technical support to the responding team members.

According to the EPA, response crews have made significant progress in the last few months. The installation of a temporary water diversion system in January produced two beneficial results:

A reduction in oil-related contaminants that impacts the surface water downstream of the oil-impacted segment of Mill Creek. The ability to conduct submerged oil assessments and perform cleanup of submerged oil from the creek bed, sediment and shoreline of Mill Creek.

As response crews continue to work to remove oil and oil-coated soil, sediment, shoreline and debris from Mill Creek. It also said additional personnel remains on-scene to build a higher capacity diversion system and two surface water treatment impoundments. These allow for the separation of oil and water to happen on-scene.

The EPA also noted that the separated water will then be treated and tested to ensure it meets discharge limits established by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment before it can be put back into the creek downstream of the oil spill.

The Agency indicated that TC Energy, the Canadian company which owns the pipeline, has led the response as it oversees the work done. The KDHE also provides oversight at the scene.

Currently, the EPA said the work being done at the scene of the spill follows a phased approach. The approach has established goals and response crews rok to achieve milestones that relate to the goals set forth in the plan.

For more information about the response effort, click HERE.

