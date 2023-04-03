Nice and mild today... Weather Alert Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild Monday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 50s. However, today will be a tad cooler than Sunday in the Wichita area (upper 70s) while areas farther north and west will be much cooler than yesterday.

Stronger winds, warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 80s, and less humidity on Tuesday will lead to fire weather concerns across all of Kansas. Red flag warnings are in place as any fire that gets going, no matter the cause, will quickly become uncontrollable. Blowing dust/low visibility will also be a problem, and tomorrow is a weather alert day for the entire state.

Behind a cold front we will see tumbling temperatures on Wednesday. However, highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s are only a few degrees below normal for early April. The remainder of the week looks quiet with less wind, lots of sunshine, and a slow warming trend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/S 10-15. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy, and very warm. Wind: S/SW 20-30; gusty. High: 87.

Wed: Low: 32. High: 59. Sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Thu: Low: 29. High: 65. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 36. High: 71. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 44. High: 74. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 49. High: 80. Partly cloudy.

