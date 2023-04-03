Pedestrian crash sends Hutchinson woman to Wichita hospital

(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - On April 3, 2023 at 7:11 a.m., an accident occurred involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian on the Woodie Seat Freeway, southbound near the on-ramp from Avenue F. The Hutchinson Police Department, along with the Hutchinson Fire Department and Reno County EMS, promptly responded to the scene.

The collision involved a 54-year-old woman who was walking south on the Woodie Seat Freeway and was hit by a vehicle driven by a 55-year-old man, also heading south on the same road. The woman was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and then later to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital in Wichita due to the severity of her injuries.

The Hutchinson Police Department Traffic Unit is currently investigating the accident and is requesting anyone who may have information regarding the incident to contact Traffic Officer Hammond or Traffic Officer Boudreaux at (620) 694-2854.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

