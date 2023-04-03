Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old in January.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A teen in Kansas is behind bars as she stands accused of distribution of the fentanyl that killed another teenage girl.

The Abilene Police Department said they began investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in January.

Officials said the girl had been found in her Abilene home and, after an autopsy, they determined she died from fentanyl intoxication.

On Monday, authorities said they arrested 18-year-old Daisy L. Skilling in connection with the investigation. Police said she was arrested on an outstanding Dickinson County warrant for the crime.

Skilling was booked on the distribution of a controlled substance causing death, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

She is held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police investigating a Saturday shooting that left one person seriously injured.
1 injured in accidental shooting near downtown Wichita
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene teen dies of fentanyl intoxication, another teen arrested
Wichita police are on the scene of a standoff in the 900 block of S. Topeka where a man accused...
Standoff resolved near downtown Wichita, subject in custody
The Garden City Police Deparment is asking for help locating the suspect in a fatal stabbing.
Garden City homicide suspect dead following standoff with police
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU...
K-State’s Jerome Tang Named Naismith Coach of the Year

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
Classes canceled
Liberal Public Schools cancels classes amid high fire danger
FILE - 1st Sgt. John Steed, right, leads military chants for troops from the Charlie 725 Main...
Lawsuit seeks records of toxic exposures at Uzbek air base
Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly are on the ballot for the Wisconsin state Supreme Court
Previewing the Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race on Tuesday
Previewing the Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race on Tuesday