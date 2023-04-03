Police working standoff near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police officers are on the scene of a standoff in the 900 block of S. Topeka.

Police say a man in his 50s is inside a residence. He’s accused of assaulting a woman earlier this morning.

The woman is out of the home. Police say the man is now communicating with SWAT.

Reference police presence on S. Topeka, media please stage at the QuikTrip at Orme and Topeka. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) April 3, 2023

