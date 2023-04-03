Police working standoff near downtown Wichita
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police officers are on the scene of a standoff in the 900 block of S. Topeka.
Police say a man in his 50s is inside a residence. He’s accused of assaulting a woman earlier this morning.
The woman is out of the home. Police say the man is now communicating with SWAT.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com