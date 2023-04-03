Pretty Prairie has no daycares. The city is working to change that.

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (KWCH) - Many families with young kids face a shortage of childcare providers across Kansas. In many rural parts of the state, there are no licensed providers.

Pretty Prairie knows this issue well but is working to change that. It’s welcomed by Pretty Prairie mother Sarah Mizell and her daughter Beckett.

“This is the most exciting thing that I think has happened to Pretty Prairie in a long time,” said Mizell.

Mayor Dustin VanScyoc said the effort to open a daycare in Pretty Prairie started late last year, working with the Pretty Prairie School District and partners throughout the community.

“If we can fulfill that need through unique partnerships with other stakeholders here around town, I think that’s a great option for the community to help us at least established, if not grow,” said VanScyoc.

He said not having daycare impacts local businesses and people’s willingness to move to the community.

VanScyoc said, “Not having daycare here has, in some degree, limited the number of people willing to move here, and it also affects the businesses that are currently here in Pretty Prairie. The closest daycare to here is either going to be somewhere like Kingman or Hutch. Outside of that, you’re talking numerous miles round trip to drop a kid off at daycare and come back if you work here.”

Mizell said, “I know that when I moved back to Pretty Prairie, it was a consideration of mine. What am I going to do with the kids? Am I going to be able to get a job? Luckily I was able to find a job that is flexible, but a lot of people don’t have that.”

Pretty Prairie isn’t alone in this push. Reno County has focused on increasing childcare slots, allocating $4.5 million in federal COVID-19 funds to this issue. When the county surveyed people in the county for where funds should go, childcare was a top priority.

Pretty Prairie and the school district also surveyed people living in Pretty Prairie, and based on the response, there are 23 kids between the ages of zero and three in need of daycare. That’s out of a city of about 650.

VanScyoc said the city has already purchased a former duplex that will be home to the daycare and is finalizing a partnership with the school district. The city is also applying for grants.

He said, “Hoping some of the grant funds come in; grant funds are not guaranteed. They’re competitive grants, so there’s no guarantee we’ll receive those funds, which is one of the reasons we started looking for other unique methods of fundraising for a project like this because the budget is always an issue in small towns.”

It will be a while before the building turns into a daycare, as renovations and improvements are needed. The goal is to open in August or September, in time for the upcoming school year.

“It’s a huge thing to have somewhere to take your kids where you can trust, and you can feel safe to get back in your car and go to a job. That’s a good feeling when you have it,” said Mizell.

Mizell said getting a daycare enriches the whole community.

She said, “We live in a town with 19 percent of our people living under the poverty level. I think when you have the opportunity to have two people that can go to work every day, I think it makes a huge difference to the people, to the town, to their quality of life.”

A Go Fund Me has been started to help fund this project, going for the renovations, equipment and sustaining the daycare. VanScyoc said the city is also creating a dedicated account where money can be given and will be allocated specifically for the daycare.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com