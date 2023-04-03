SE Kansas firefighters investigate Roomba fire

Roomba charger catches fire
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Independence, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters and EMS were called to an unusual house fire in Independence. They responded to a call from a resident who detected smoke in her home and discovered a minor fire in her Roomba charger.

The homeowner managed to unplug the charger and put out the fire using water. She requested that her local fire department verify that the fire was completely extinguished.

To prevent a possible dangerous outcome, Independence EMS advise Roomba owners to regularly check their chargers for any signs of overheating.

