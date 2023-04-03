Weather Alert Tuesday - extreme winds and fire danger

Please do your part to help keep fires at bay
Extreme fire danger in much of Kansas
Extreme fire danger in much of Kansas
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another Weather Alert Day is coming up Tuesday for the extreme fire danger and strong wind gusts that are forecast for the entire region. Any grass fire that may get started could go out-of-control very quickly with wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph into the afternoon. Some of the strongest wind gusts will be focused in central and western Kansas.

It looks like most of the state will have another warm day, with highs ranging from the 50s in the northwest to mid 80s near Wichita. Blowing dust and potential power outages are a concern throughout the afternoon and early evening.

The wind will turn back to the northwest into Tuesday night as a cold front clears the area. Low temperatures by Wednesday morning will be down in the 20s and 30s, with gusts still around 25 early Wednesday.

Lighter winds are on the way for the second half of the week, as more typical April weather is forecast for Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, there’s still no rain in sight.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E/S 10-15. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy, and very warm. Wind: S/SW 20-35; gusty. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and breezy. Wind: SW/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 34.

Wed: High: 59 Sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 74 Low: 47 Sunny.

