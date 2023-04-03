Week of April 3rd: Job of the Day

KWCH Building You
KWCH Building You
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring non-CDL driving jobs.

MONDAY: Crewperson 3, Food Delivery Driver | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | $16.64 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12437472 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Must be detailed oriented • A valid Kansas driver’s license is required. | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools has 76 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Route Service Sales Representative (4-Day Workweek) | Cintas Corporation | Wichita | $20.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12467722 | Qualifications: • Have an active driver’s license • Be at least 21 years of age • Obtain a DOT medical certification | Cintas Corporation has 46 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Driver | Ascension Living | Wichita | $15.00, $1,000 Sign-on bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12471206 | Qualifications: • Valid Driver’s License • High School diploma equivalency OR 1 year of applicable cumulative job specific experience required • Heart Saver AED preferred. American Heart Association or American Red Cross accepted | Ascension Living has 5 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Full Time Driver | St. Francis Ministries | Wichita/USA | $15.21 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12471214 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or equivalent • Must be 21 years of age Must pass a drug screen, MVR, KBI, Child Abuse and Neglect Central Registry Clearance Check and an Adult registry check FBI Fingerprint check • Valid Driver’s License | St. Francis Ministries has 1 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Dental Support Assistant and Driver | GraceMed Health Clinic | Wichita | $15.00 - $17.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12471210 | Qualifications: •Experience Required • High school diploma or equivalent • Valid Kansas Driver’s License and satisfactory driving record required | GraceMed Health Clinic has 32 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police investigating a Saturday shooting that left one person seriously injured.
1 injured in accidental shooting near downtown Wichita
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene teen dies of fentanyl intoxication, another teen arrested
Wichita police are on the scene of a standoff in the 900 block of S. Topeka where a man accused...
Police working standoff near downtown Wichita
The Garden City Police Deparment is asking for help locating the suspect in a fatal stabbing.
Garden City homicide suspect dead following standoff with police
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU...
K-State’s Jerome Tang Named Naismith Coach of the Year

Latest News

South Topeka Standoff
Standoff near downtown Wichita
Wichita State softball renovation plans.
Wichita State to host 2024 AAC softball tournament
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene teen dies of fentanyl intoxication, another teen arrested
Wichita police are on the scene of a standoff in the 900 block of S. Topeka where a man accused...
Police working standoff near downtown Wichita