Week of April 3rd: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring non-CDL driving jobs.

MONDAY: Crewperson 3, Food Delivery Driver | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | $16.64 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12437472 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Must be detailed oriented • A valid Kansas driver’s license is required. | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools has 76 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Route Service Sales Representative (4-Day Workweek) | Cintas Corporation | Wichita | $20.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12467722 | Qualifications: • Have an active driver’s license • Be at least 21 years of age • Obtain a DOT medical certification | Cintas Corporation has 46 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Driver | Ascension Living | Wichita | $15.00, $1,000 Sign-on bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12471206 | Qualifications: • Valid Driver’s License • High School diploma equivalency OR 1 year of applicable cumulative job specific experience required • Heart Saver AED preferred. American Heart Association or American Red Cross accepted | Ascension Living has 5 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Full Time Driver | St. Francis Ministries | Wichita/USA | $15.21 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12471214 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or equivalent • Must be 21 years of age Must pass a drug screen, MVR, KBI, Child Abuse and Neglect Central Registry Clearance Check and an Adult registry check FBI Fingerprint check • Valid Driver’s License | St. Francis Ministries has 1 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Dental Support Assistant and Driver | GraceMed Health Clinic | Wichita | $15.00 - $17.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12471210 | Qualifications: •Experience Required • High school diploma or equivalent • Valid Kansas Driver’s License and satisfactory driving record required | GraceMed Health Clinic has 32 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

