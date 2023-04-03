Where’s Shane? Easter at Walters’ Pumpkin Patch

By Shane Konicki
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Easter Sunday is coming up, and if you and the family are looking for a fun spot to celebrate, there’s a lot of fun to be had at Walters’ Pumpkin Patch.

Easter Fest is on its way and features lots of different fun activities including egg hunts, breakfast with the Easter Bunny and even an egg drop from an airplane!

You can find more info at www.thewaltersfarm.com/walters-farm-wichita-news.html

