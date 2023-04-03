Where’s Shane? Easter at Walters’ Pumpkin Patch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Easter Sunday is coming up, and if you and the family are looking for a fun spot to celebrate, there’s a lot of fun to be had at Walters’ Pumpkin Patch.

Easter Fest is on its way and features lots of different fun activities including egg hunts, breakfast with the Easter Bunny and even an egg drop from an airplane!

You can find more info at www.thewaltersfarm.com/walters-farm-wichita-news.html

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com