Wichita State to host 2024 AAC softball tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State softball and Wilkins Stadium will host the 2024 American Athletic Conference postseason tournament, the league announced Monday

The tournament will showcase more than $2 million in renovations to Wilkins Stadium which includes new lights, batting cages, outfield turf and third base dugout. Turf is scheduled to be installed in the outfield and on the warning track, foul territory and apron areas at Wilkins Stadium this summer.

Wichita State hasn’t hosted a conference tournament since 2015 when the Shockers were still in the Missouri Valley Conference. It will only be the fifth time ever Wichita State softball has served as the host site for a conference championship.

Dates for the tournament will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com