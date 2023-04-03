Wichita State to host 2024 AAC softball tournament

Wichita State softball renovation plans.
Wichita State softball renovation plans.(dan.pierce | Wichita State University)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State softball and Wilkins Stadium will host the 2024 American Athletic Conference postseason tournament, the league announced Monday

The tournament will showcase more than $2 million in renovations to Wilkins Stadium which includes new lights, batting cages, outfield turf and third base dugout. Turf is scheduled to be installed in the outfield and on the warning track, foul territory and apron areas at Wilkins Stadium this summer.

Wichita State hasn’t hosted a conference tournament since 2015 when the Shockers were still in the Missouri Valley Conference. It will only be the fifth time ever Wichita State softball has served as the host site for a conference championship.

Dates for the tournament will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police investigating a Saturday shooting that left one person seriously injured.
1 injured in accidental shooting near downtown Wichita
The Garden City Police Deparment is asking for help locating the suspect in a fatal stabbing.
Garden City homicide suspect dead following standoff with police
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU...
K-State’s Jerome Tang Named Naismith Coach of the Year
KWCH Car Crash generic
Traffic stop leads to three-vehicle crash in Seward County, teen injured
12 News
Statewide Silver Alert canceled, Andover man found safely

Latest News

WSU sweeps USF
WSU softball sweeps USF
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU...
K-State’s Jerome Tang Named Naismith Coach of the Year
Kansas women's basketball claims WNIT Championship
Kansas women's basketball claims WNIT Championship
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas caps season with WNIT Championship