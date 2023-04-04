1 critical in crash on K-96 in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a crash in east Wichita.

Video from WichWay.org shows traffic backed up from Greenwich to the westbound onramp of K-96.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic are impacted due to the crash.

Traffic is down to one lane in both directions.

