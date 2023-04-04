1 hurt in crash with semi in Harvey County
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid I-135 south of Newton (mile marker 26) due to an injury crash.
Dispatchers confirmed the crash involves an SUV and a semi. One person has serious injuries.
Traffic is being diverted off northbound I-135 at the K-196 exit.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com