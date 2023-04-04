1 hurt in crash with semi in Harvey County

Traffic is backed on I-135 south of Newton due to a crash involving an SUV and semi. At least...
Traffic is backed on I-135 south of Newton due to a crash involving an SUV and semi. At least one person has serious injuries.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid I-135 south of Newton (mile marker 26) due to an injury crash.

Dispatchers confirmed the crash involves an SUV and a semi. One person has serious injuries.

Traffic is being diverted off northbound I-135 at the K-196 exit.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene teen dies of fentanyl intoxication, another teen arrested
2 killed in crash near Haysville
Sheriff’s office identifies 2 women killed in crash south of Haysville
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office continues investigating after a man found human remains in a...
Investigators seek information on woman’s death after remains found in Harvey County
Jesse Camacho.
Wichita police arrest 51-year-old man for domestic violence following standoff
Sedgwick County dispatchers said one person is hurt after a crash on K-96 at Greenwich in east...
1 critical in crash on K-96 in east Wichita

Latest News

Sedgwick County dispatchers said one person is hurt after a crash on K-96 at Greenwich in east...
1 critical in crash on K-96 in east Wichita
Water leak at Douglas and Kessler.
Water leak closes traffic at Douglas & Kessler
Pedestrian crash sends Hutchinson woman to Wichita hospital
2 killed in crash near Haysville
Sheriff’s office identifies 2 women killed in crash south of Haysville