Agencies work to lower risk of wildfires, share prevention tips

Kansas Wildfires
Kansas Wildfires(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Agencies across the state are working around the clock to lower the risk of wildfires.

To help you understand the risk severity, the National Weather Services expects “critical to extreme” fire conditions across south central Kansas. In Harper County, “extreme to catastrophic” conditions are expected.

The McPherson Fire Department has extended the city’s fire department has extended its burn ban through Wednesday; it was originally set to end Monday. This effects McPherson, King City and the southern half of New Gottland.

The Reno County Landfill will not accept any burnt loads, burn barrels or any burnt materials on Tuesday. It may close early because of the forecasted high winds.

The fire department asks people to use extreme caution even when using grills.

Other tips for lessening fire danger include:

  • Make sure you are not burning anything
  • Keep your vehicles off dry grass
  • Keep anything that could spark away from dry vegetation
  • Keep up with your Storm Team 12 forecast so we can keep you updated on conditions
  • Have a fire escape plan ready for you and your family

It’s not just first-response agencies taking precautions today, but also school districts. Those districts are Liberal, Ulysses and Stanton County Schools. Extracurricular activities and sporting events are cancelled or postponed.

