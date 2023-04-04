Breeze continues Wednesday - much cooler

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a very windy day with extreme fire danger, a cold front will continue to push through the remainder of the state, ushering in some cooler weather for midweek and eventually, less wind.

We should see another breezy day coming up on Wednesday with gusts to around 30 or 35. After starting the morning off with lows in the 20s, highs will reach the 50s with plenty of sunshine. Late in the afternoon, much of the area will start to experience less wind.

Dry weather continues for Thursday and Friday with some nice, spring-like weather on the way. Most of the state will have much less wind Thursday, likely under 15 mph. Highs will return to the low 60s. Friday will have a south breeze, especially in western Kansas with some gusts up to around 30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s to wrap up the week.

Still no sign of any rain in the near future.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few evening storms east of Wichita, otherwise mainly clear. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 29.

Thu: High: 65 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 50 Morning clouds, then mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 52 Sunny.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 55 Sunny; breezy.

