Breeze continues Wednesday - much cooler

Northwest winds will be gusty, so fire danger continues
Northwest winds will be gusty midweek
Northwest winds will be gusty midweek(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a very windy day with extreme fire danger, a cold front will continue to push through the remainder of the state, ushering in some cooler weather for midweek and eventually, less wind.

We should see another breezy day coming up on Wednesday with gusts to around 30 or 35. After starting the morning off with lows in the 20s, highs will reach the 50s with plenty of sunshine. Late in the afternoon, much of the area will start to experience less wind.

Dry weather continues for Thursday and Friday with some nice, spring-like weather on the way. Most of the state will have much less wind Thursday, likely under 15 mph. Highs will return to the low 60s. Friday will have a south breeze, especially in western Kansas with some gusts up to around 30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s to wrap up the week.

Still no sign of any rain in the near future.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few evening storms east of Wichita, otherwise mainly clear. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 29.

Thu: High: 65 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 50 Morning clouds, then mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 52 Sunny.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 55 Sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene teen dies of fentanyl intoxication, another teen arrested
2 killed in crash near Haysville
Sheriff’s office identifies 2 women killed in crash south of Haysville
Site where human remains were found in eastern Harvey County
Investigators seek information on woman’s death after remains found in Harvey County
Jesse Camacho.
Wichita police arrest 51-year-old man for domestic violence following standoff
Sedgwick County dispatchers said one person is hurt after a crash on K-96 at Greenwich in east...
1 critical in crash on K-96 in east Wichita

Latest News

Extreme fire danger across Kansas.
Weather alert day: Extreme fire danger returns to Kansas
Extreme fire danger in much of Kansas
Weather Alert Tuesday - extreme winds and fire danger
Tuesday Fire Danger Index
Nice and mild today... Weather Alert Tuesday
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Mild Monday, extreme fire danger Tuesday