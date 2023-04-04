Classes canceled, crews prepared for extreme fire weather in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Sumner County is under a Temporary Burn Ban due to extreme drought conditions.

The Kansas Forest Service said Tuesday that with the extreme fire weather forecasted, ground and aviation resources are positioned across the state.

KFS said it has requested resources through the Great Plains Interstate Fire Compact from crews in North and South Dakota.

🔥In preparation for the Extreme Fire Weather today KFS and state partners will have ground and aviation resources positioned across the state.

KFS has requested resources through the Great Plains Interstate Fire Compact. Engines from North and South Dakota will be arriving today pic.twitter.com/eJcfyE4cEj — Kansas ForestService (@KSForestService) April 4, 2023

School districts in southwest Kansas canceled classes on Tuesday due to the threat. Ashland, Liberal, Rolla, Ulysses and Stanton County schools are all closed due to expected high winds and blowing dust.

The National Weather Service said with the south to southwest winds expected, and isolated gusts of up to 60 mph, any fire that starts could quickly get out of control.

Very strong south to southwest winds are expected today. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph are possible. These strong wind along with very dry air will create extreme fire weather conditions today. Any fire that starts will behave erratically and be difficult to control. #kswx pic.twitter.com/ZjC76Him7Q — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) April 4, 2023

Storm Team 12 issued a Weather Alert Day for Tuesday due to the high winds. Blowing dust and smoke from potential fires are expected to produce areas with low visibility and poor travel conditions. The day is expected to be much like last Friday, where any fire, accidental or otherwise, will rapidly grow out of control in a matter of seconds.

