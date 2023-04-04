CUTE: Squirrel goes viral for learning how to ring a bell to get a treat

People are going nuts over a squirrel that learned to ring a bell for a treat. (Source: CNN, Alienor Baskevitch, Blue Pine Films Ltd, YouTube, "Battle Royale", 20th Century Fox, "The Addams Family", ABC, Anita Ward, the Malaco Music Group, Juana Records)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BERKELEY, Calif (CNN) - A squirrel is getting attention for being able to ring a bell.

“I heard this ringing noise, and I was like, ‘What is going on?’” Alienor Baskevitch, a microbiologist at the University of California, Berkeley, said. “My co-worker was like, ‘Oh, we taught the squirrel to ring the bell.”

Grad students and researchers at a Berkeley microbiology lab said they have been feeding a squirrel who visits them at their window ledge. And recently they trained it to ring a bell when he arrives to get a treat.

They named him Kluyver after famous microbiologist Albert Kluyver.

Online posters have been smitten with the animal after the team shared videos of him ringing the bell, while others have said he should get more than just an almond for a treat.

“I think we don’t want the squirrel to rely on us as the main source of food,” Baskevitch said.

The team said they trained Kluyver by making the bell ring whenever he begged. And if he happened to strike the string waving his paws, he got a nut.

Now, the lab workers appear to be at the service of the little guy when he visits.

