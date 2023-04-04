Easter Events
Fun for kids, families and adults
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Easter is this weekend, Sunday April 9, 2023. Here are some lists to help you enjoy the Easter weekend. These events can be Saturday or Sunday, so please click on the links provided to check dates and times.
Please let us know if you have an event you would like us to add. You can email the link to your event to News@KWCH.com.
Easter fun for the family
The great Jurassic egg hunt
This event is from 10 am – 5 pm at Field Station: Dinosaurs in Derby. Saturday April 8, 2023
Egg hunt with the Easter Bunny on the berm at Riverfront
Saturday April 8, 2023 11am to 1pm. Open 9am to 5pm. Admission is $3. Kid's 12 and under are FREE.
Photo with Easter Bunny at Towne East
RESERVATIONS ENCOURAGED. WALK-UP GUESTS WELCOME. From 11:00am to 6:00pm Lower level, mall center
Easter fun for teens and adults
ICT Block Party
FREE FOR ALL AGES️ Saturday April 8th 3pm to 9pm at WAVE, right in the heart of the city. Food, music and fun - bring the whole family, even the dog!
Scavenger hunt for couples
Date For Couples (Self-Guided) Enjoy your city scavenger hunt with fun digital activities along the way! Saturday April 8th
