Easter Events

Fun for kids, families and adults
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Easter is this weekend, Sunday April 9, 2023. Here are some lists to help you enjoy the Easter weekend. These events can be Saturday or Sunday, so please click on the links provided to check dates and times.

Please let us know if you have an event you would like us to add. You can email the link to your event to News@KWCH.com.

Easter fun for the family
Botanica Tulip Festival with the Easter Bunny

April 8, 2023 10:00am - 2:00pm

Botanica Tulip Festival with the Easter Bunny
Eggsplosion at Walters' Pumpkin Patch

Saturday April 8, 2023

Join us for an EGGsplosion of airdropped hunting FUN and capture memories with baby animals on...
The great Jurassic egg hunt

This event is from 10 am – 5 pm at Field Station: Dinosaurs in Derby. Saturday April 8, 2023

This event is from 10 am – 5 pm at Field Station: Dinosaurs in Derby. he Field Station is...
Eggstravaganza at the Sedgwick County Zoo

Saturday April 8, 2023 9am - 4pm

Come to the Zoo for a hippity, hoppity great time! Meet the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs, and...
Egg hunt with the Easter Bunny on the berm at Riverfront

Saturday April 8, 2023 11am to 1pm. Open 9am to 5pm. Admission is $3. Kid's 12 and under are FREE.

Easter egg hunt at Riverfront
Easter egg hunt at Chicken N Pickle

Saturday April 8, 2023

Celebrate Easter at Chicken N Pickle
Photo with Easter Bunny at Towne East

RESERVATIONS ENCOURAGED. WALK-UP GUESTS WELCOME.  From 11:00am to 6:00pm Lower level, mall center

Get your photo with the Easter Bunny
Easter fun for teens and adults
ICT Block Party

FREE FOR ALL AGES️ Saturday April 8th 3pm to 9pm at WAVE, right in the heart of the city. Food, music and fun - bring the whole family, even the dog!

Family fun at ICT Block Party - bring the dog!
Adult and teen Easter egg hunt

Sunday April 9th, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Adult and teen Easter egg hunt for prizes ranging from free drinks to grills, tv’s, gift cards...
Scavenger hunt for couples

Date For Couples (Self-Guided) Enjoy your city scavenger hunt with fun digital activities along the way! Saturday April 8th

Date Night

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

