Investigation underway after human remains found east of Newton

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains in a rural area east of Newton.

Harvey County reported deputies responding the scene a little before 5 p.m. Monday after a man reported finding the remains near a hedgerow near East First Street and North Rock Road.

Early the investigation, the identity of the remains and how the person died haven’t yet been determined.

