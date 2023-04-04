Investigation underway after human remains found east of Newton

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains in a rural area east of Newton.

Harvey County reported deputies responding the scene a little before 5 p.m. Monday after a man reported finding the remains near a hedgerow near East First Street and North Rock Road.

Early the investigation, the identity of the remains and how the person died haven’t yet been determined.

