Kansas Chamber of Commerce working to support minority-owned businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday hosted an event geared toward minority-owned businesses and support they need to prosper. The Kansas Minority Business Summit was a mixer that provided opportunities for small business owners to follow in the footsteps of other successful businesses.

“Black and Latino women are starting more businesses in higher rates than other groups and it’s important for us to be here and our community to be here so that they become aware of all the resources that exist,” Create Campaign Program Director Alejo Cabral, a panelist for the Kansas Minority Business Summit.

WorkTorch CEO and Co-Founder Deborah Gladney was among influential guest speakers at the summit.

“Help each other out, be honest, be real. I thought I would help by sharing with you guys who I am,” the minority business owner said.

Gladney’s business is among those focused on empowering one another to success.

“It’s very important for us to give valid, relevant and resourceful information to make sure these businesses are successful,” Gladney said.

Opening Tuesday’s summit, Kansas Chamber of Commerce Director of Events Jeanna Lee summed up the chamber’s objective.

“We want to provide a diverse and welcoming atmosphere that brings us all along and gives us all a voice,” she said.

