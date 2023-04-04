Kansas City Public Schools to teach virtually during NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Schools is planning to switch things up during the week of the NFL Draft, which is a little over three weeks away.

As the city gets ready for the Draft, road closures -- especially around Union Station -- will start to become more likely.

KCPS said that, to make sure students have no trouble getting to school during the Draft, all their schools will turn to virtual learning on April 27 (Thursday) and April 28 (Friday).

KCPS put out a statement that read, in part: “With anticipated increased traffic and possible closures, it is important to prevent students from being late or absent due to road closures or lack of transportation available. KCPS is committed to making sure that all of our students receive uninterrupted education.”

Parents had mixed reactions to the news. Some parents, who did not want to be on camera, said they were caught off guard by the plan. They said it is a bit of an inconvenience. Meanwhile, other parents said they don’t mind it as long as their kids are still learning.

“I feel like that’s more helpful to us,” one parent said. “We don’t have to get stuck in traffic, as well. So, yeah. That’s a great idea. They’re still learning, so really can’t complain. It would be different if they weren’t.”

Middle school and high school students will attend class virtually starting at 9 a.m. Elementary school students will be given pre-assigned packets to take home, complete, and return the following Monday.

KCPS said teachers will be available both days to help students and families.

