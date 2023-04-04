Lily Wu officially announces run for Wichita mayor

Wu resigned from 12 News in Feburary to begin exploring a possible run for mayor.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former 12 News anchor and reporter Lily Wu formally announced her plans to run for mayor on Sunday. She made the announcement from Brick and Mortar in downtown Wichita.

Wu resigned from 12 News in February to begin exploring her options in local politics. On Sunday, she announced those plans to the public.

Wu said her vision for Wichita focuses on public safety, the economy and restoring trust in public officials.

She joins an already crowded field. Julie Rose Stroud, Tom Gallardo, Tom Kane and Celeste Rancette have all filed to run for the mayor’s seat. Current city council member Bryan Frye has announced his intent to run. Incumbent Mayor Brandon Whipple has not said whether he will seek re-election.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

