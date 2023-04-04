Newton man’s death east of Hesston ruled drug overdose

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office determined a man, found dead last Thursday, March 30, in a home near Hesston, died from a drug overdose. The sheriff’s office identified the man as 48-year-old Ardell Jones, of Newton.

A second man rushed from the scene in the 8000 block of North West Road to a hospital was in critical condition due to drug use inside the home where he lives, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the 55-year-old man, a resident of the home east of Hesston, is out of the hospital.

