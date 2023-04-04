Preparing your plants for prolonged drought

Matt McKernan with the K-State Extension Center says plants should be trained to grow on minimum moisture.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the saying goes, spring showers bring May flowers. But what if there’s no rain?

It’s the situation for much of Kansas for months - little to no rain - so how do you get your plants to thrive in this environment? Matt McKernan with the K-State Extension Research Center says you have to train them.

“We want to train our plants to start to grow on minimum moisture, really establish a healthy root system so they’re prepared for continued periods of drought,” he said.

As customers transition from buying trees and shrubs to flowers and vegetables, Cathy Brady, owner of Brady Nursery, says the rain is needed to help with a consistent growth plan.

“2011 and 2012 were very dry years. the two years previous to that, we had excessive rain,” said Brady. “We keep hoping and praying for rain. we need it desperately.”

McKernan says the extensive drought has continued for most of the state.

“A lot of people think of drought being a summer-only issue, but really, all of our fall and winter this past year have been very dry, leading to pretty severe drought conditions all across Kansas,” said McKernan.

The effects of drought aren’t hard to miss at Cheney Lake, one of two major sources of water for Wichita. The lake is down around three-and-a-half feet.

The City of Wichita says it’s in Stage 1 of its drought plan. At this time, conservation efforts are only voluntary. You can find more on the drought update on the city’s website at Save Wichita Water.

