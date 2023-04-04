Signs bringing community awareness to sexual assault destroyed in Wichita park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and with that, victim advocates try to bring more community awareness about the issues surrounding sexual assault. Over the weekend, the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center (WASC) held a campaign that some apparently didn’t want to hear, or see.

WASC helps victims year-round. April is a month when they can focus their goals on bringing community awareness to the problem. But when the organization put awareness signs in Sedgwick County Park over the weekend, someone destroyed them within hours. There were about 60 signs put up that didn’t stay up for long.

Despite the crime, the community outreach effort continues.

The Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center serves Sedgwick, Sumner and Cowley counties, providing services to victims for life. If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, you can find contacts and services to help here: https://wichitasac.com/survivor-services/.

