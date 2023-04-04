Suspect sought in connection with pursuit, shots fired in Barton County

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said the search for a suspect continues following an early-Saturday-morning chase during which there was evidence of shots hitting a Hoisington police officer’s patrol car. The sheriff’s office said the search continues for a passenger in the suspect vehicle believed to have fired shots during the chase, 38-year-old William Thomas Frederick Junior.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said Frederick stands about 5′6 and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. In addition to being accused of shooting at the Hoisington police officer, the sheriff’s office said it’s believed Frederick stole a vehicle after fleeing from the scene where the chase ended early Saturday morning. That vehicle is a bronze, 2015 Toyota RAV4 with Kansas tag 6-2-CVU. The sheriff’s office said Fredericks’ last known address was in the Salina area but he could also be in Ellsworth or Rice counties.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said Frederick was on community corrections and listed as an absconder as of early Saturday morning

“He is wanted for questioning in reference to attempted murder on the Hoisington officer and aggravated assault of law enforcement officer regarding the deputies,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, 21-year-old Rylan J. Witmer, of Wilson, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, felony attempt to fell and elude and obstruction of law enforcement,” the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said. Whitmer was released Monday on a $10,000 bond after being booked into the Barton County Jail.

There were three people in the suspect vehicle when the chase happened. The report from the sheriff’s office indicates Frederick was in the backseat during the chase.

“A front-seat passenger in the vehicle was initially taken into custody but was later released pending further investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

The events leading up to chase began about 2:20 a.m. Saturday when a Hoisington police officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle near a business.

“The officer attempted to stop the vehicle at which point it fled eastbound on K-4 Highway at a high rate of speed,” the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said. “During the pursuit, the Hoisington officer reported on the radio he heard a backfire or gunshot. His vehicle then began to overheat and was disabled. It was later discovered a bullet had struck the radiator in the patrol car.”

A sergeant with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office caught up to the chase and continued the pursuit.

“The suspect vehicle continued east on K-4 Highway entering the city of Claflin, turning onto city streets when it crashed into a utility box and the vehicle was disabled,” the sheriff’s office said. “Review of the dash camera in the sheriff’s office vehicle indicates a suspect fired at least three shots while the sheriff’s office was in pursuit. Sheriff’s deputies caputred two of the three occupants of the vehicel at the scene.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com