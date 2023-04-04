Water leak closes traffic at Douglas & Kessler

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A water leak closed traffic at Douglas and Kessler in west Wichita Tuesday morning.

The leak was reported in the 6 o’clock hour and shut down traffic in the area.

Firefighters said there was a large hole in the middle of the road.

Traffic remains closed as of 7 a.m. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

