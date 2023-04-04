Weather alert day: Extreme fire danger returns to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another mild morning with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 50s. Later today underneath sunny skies, we are on our way into the middle and upper 80s, or a few degrees shy of record high territory.

However, the big weather story today will be the wind. A south to southwest breeze between 20-40 mph with gusts up to 60 will create extreme fire conditions. Like last Friday, any fire, accidental or otherwise, will rapidly grow out of control in a matter of seconds.

The wind will also produce areas of blowing dust and low visibility. Between the fire weather and poor travel conditions from both (possible) smoke and dust, today is a Storm Team 12 weather alert day.

Behind a cold front we will see tumbling temperatures on Wednesday. However, highs in the middle to upper 50s are only five to ten degrees below normal for early April. The remainder of the week looks quiet with less wind, lots of sunshine, and a slow warming trend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, windy, and very warm. Wind: S/SW 20-30; gusty. High: 87.

Tonight: Clear and blustery. Wind: W/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 57.

Thu: Low: 29. High: 65. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 36. High: 71. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 44. High: 74. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 78. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 54. High: 81. Sunny.

