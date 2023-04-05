2 Kansas school districts receive bomb threats for Bitcoin

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - Law enforcement in Augusta and Clay Center increased their presence on Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Clay Center USD 379 said a school board member received an email from an unknown email address saying that they had “planted bombs on the inside and also requested bitcoins.” No school or specific location was mentioned.

Law enforcement swept area school. and do not believe the threat is credible.

The KBI is investigating and said the message was sent to other school districts across the U.S. including Augusta, where scammers demanded $100,000 for Bitcoin. Hospitals and other businesses also received the email.

