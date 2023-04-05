3 KCKPD officers seriously injured after shooting in area of 18th & Wood
Three suspects were also injured
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after three KCKPD officers and three suspects were shot Wednesday afternoon.
It happened just after 3 p.m. in the area of N. 18th Street and Wood Ave. That is south of Parallel Parkway.
Three KCKPD officers were shot. They all have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The Chief of the KCKPD said that the officers were undercover and were trying to purchase fentanyl pills as part of an investigation.
The suspects were going to be arrested and opened fire from their vehicle.
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is handling the investigation. The KCKPD asked them to do so. It is customary for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.
The public information officer for the KCPD said that three of the suspects were injured. They also have non-life-threatening.
The entrance to the University of Kansas Hospital was blocked by police following the shooting. Multiple KCKPD vehicles could be seen coming and going. Fire trucks were outside as well.
