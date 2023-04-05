8-year-old’s call to 911 leads to lockdown at Dodge City High School

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department said a phone call from an eight-year-old led to a lockdown at the Dodge City High School on Wednesday.

Police said around 7:06 a.m., Ford County Communications received a 911 call from a person reporting they needed help and there was a man at the high school with a gun. Officers responded to the high school immediately and placed it on a brief lockdown.

“Officers were able to trace the call to an address in Dodge City where they located an 8-year-old boy who admitted to making the call from his mother’s phone because he thought it would be funny,” said police.

The boy has been taken into custody and will be evaluated as a child in need of care. No criminal charges will be filed due to the boy’s age.

