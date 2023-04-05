80 head of cattle missing in Sheridan County

FILE - (Photo: WKYT/Adam Burniston)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERIDAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate eighty (80) head of missing cattle.

The sheriff’s office said the cattle are reportedly missing from South of Hoxie, Kansas. They’re described as being black and a mixture of fall steers and heifers.

A reward may be possible for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the theft.

