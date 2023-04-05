Barton County chase highlights issue with drug-related probation violations

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - An early Saturday-morning chase in which a passenger in a suspect vehicle fired shots at a Hoisington police officer and Barton County Sheriff’s deputies shines a light on an ongoing issue Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir is pushing to address.

“I take this real personal. You cannot be shooting at my people and get away with it,” Bellendir said.

The larger issue he discussed Wednesday with the Barton County Commission concerns people on community corrections (probation) failing drug tests.

When the chase finally ended early Saturday morning two occupants in the suspect vehicle were found to be on community corrections, including the alleged shooter 38-year-old William Thomas Frederick Junior.

“Guess what, we found methamphetamine in the car,” Bellendir said.

Events leading up to the chase began at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday when a Hoisington police officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle near a business.

“The officer attempted to stop the vehicle at which point it fled eastbound on K-4 Highway at a high rate of speed,” the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said. “During the pursuit, the Hoisington officer reported on the radio he heard a backfire or gunshot. His vehicle then began to overheat and was disabled. It was later discovered a bullet had struck the radiator in the patrol car.”

During the chase, shots were also fired at deputies. While the specific situation the Hoisington officer and Barton County deputies faced Saturday isn’t common, what Bellendir said he’s seen more of is people on community corrections being linked to crimes, often including the discovery of illegal drugs.

In part, the sheriff blames a policy he says is in place at Central Kansas Community Corrections which serves five counties, including Barton. That policy, Bellendir said, allows people on probation to fail urinalysis tests.

“I realize this is an addiction problem. I realize these people need treatment, but there has got to be some accountability,” he said.

Bellendir said he’d like a policy that sets the number of times someone can fail a drug test before they have to go to jail or face a judge. He indicated the situation that unfolded early Saturday morning could’ve been prevented.

“If they would have been off the street, sitting over here in my county jail, they would not be shooting at cops, they would not be hitting people head-on and they would not be stealing oilfield equipment,” the sheriff said.

The Barton County Board of Commissioners said they’ve been working on the issue since Bellendir brought them his concerns about a month ago. They add, however, that there is a process they have to go through before making any policy changes.

“I’ve done nothing but work on this for the last month, it feels like, and we’re trying to figure out what authority we do have,” said Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson.

Barton County leaders say the Community Corrections Advisory Board is meeting on a more regular basis, taking the first step for any policy change.

The Kansas Department of Corrections would need to sign off for any change to be implemented. Bellendir said he doesn’t have that kind of time.

12 News reached out to the Central Kansas Community Corrections director. She declined to comment at this time.

