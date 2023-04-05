LIVE: Bill Self ‘100 percent positive’ he’ll coach KU next season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 11:20 a.m.: In his first comments to reporters in about a month, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self said he was “100 percent positive” he’ll return next season. Self missed the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament after a heart procedure in which two stints were placed.

“I think the last several weeks, I’ve been able to reflect on a lot of things,” Self said. “The one thing I can tell you without question: I miss my job, I love my job, and I want to do my job for a long time.”

Self indicated that stress was the major cause of his heart issue. After speaking to the media on the Wednesday before KU played in the Big 12 Tournament, Self checked into the hospital after feeling chest tightness and experiencing balance issues.

Self said the procedure will improve his quality of life, but that elimination of stress -- at least away from the court -- is the largest factor in his remaining healthy.

“I’ve always thought that stress affects everyone else but it doesn’t affect me,” he said. “I think over the last several years, (I’ve) been under some stress and hopefully a lot of that will be removed in the near future.”

He said instructions about losing weight, eating better and eliminating stress had not reached him until the severity of his latest health issues. He has no limitations from doctors, but said he “won’t be running a marathon” anytime soon.

“I have to wake up a little bit and do some things from a personal standpoint, a lifestyle standpoint, that I’ve been very, very, very inconsistent with my entire adult life,” Self said.

KU lost 72-71 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Arkansas. The razor-thin margin had many suggesting that Self’s presence on the bench, in place of assistant and acting coach Norm Roberts, would have put the Jayhawks over the top.

Self said he had those thoughts, too, but he praised the work of Roberts, who won seven games while filling in for Self this season. Roberts was undefeated in KU’s first four games following a self-imposed suspension of the head coach for previous violations.

Self has come to terms with the season ending without his presence on the sideline.

“I’m OK with the closure aspect of how it ended,” Self said. “I knew this, that those kids, whatever their ceiling was, they got about as close to it as they could this year.”

KU won the regular-season Big 12 title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as it tried to defend last season’s national championship.

Self, 60, said that the sudden end to his season and going without coaching for the final weeks of the season reinvigorated his desire to continue for as long as he can.

“I think it does prompt anybody to think about the end,” he said. “But my end, I don’t even see the oncoming train on the track right now. When I think about my end, I think about it being further away.”

Since the season ended, senior All-American and Big 12 player of the year Jalen Wilson, who was eligible to come back to KU for another year, confirmed he will not return. Freshman Gradey Dick, a Wichitan who played for Collegiate and Sunrise Academy, announced his entry into the NBA draft, where he’s expected to be a high pick.

Five KU players have entered the transfer portal: guard Joe Yesufu, Bobby Pettiford Jr. and MJ Rice, and forwards Zach Clemence and Cam Martin. On Tuesday, Martin, who received interest from Wichita State, announced his transfer to Boise State.

