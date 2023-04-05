A brief cooldown today but much warmer late this week

Highs this afternoon will be much colder then Tuesday
Wichita 5 day temperature trend
Wichita 5 day temperature trend
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a much colder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. However, when you factor in the gusty northwest wind, it feels like the teens.

Today will be breezy, but the winds will be lighter, and humidity will be higher than Tuesday. While there is a fire weather concern, it is much lower than yesterday.

What to wear in Wichita this week.
What to wear in Wichita this week.

After a chilly afternoon in the middle to upper 50s, or five to ten degrees below normal, a slow warm-up with light winds is expected into the weekend. Highs in the lower 70s on Friday will get close to 80 degrees on Easter afternoon.

Looking ahead… the warm and mostly dry conditions are forecast to hang around through next week. However, there are signs of a possible pattern change around April 14-15 which could bring cooler, wetter weather back to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 57.

Tonight: Cold with a few clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15 High: 65.

Fri: Low: 36. High: 71. Sunny and warmer.

Sat: Low: 44. High: 74. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 78. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 54. High: 81. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 55. High: 83. Sunny, breezy, and warm.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

