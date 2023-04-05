Buhler votes against $8 million bond issue

Buhler school district
Buhler school district(USD 313)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The people of Buhler have voted against an $8 million school bond issue. The results are not yet official, but with all precincts reporting, there is an overwhelming majority of ‘No’ votes - 954 to 578.

The proposed bond issue would have funded facility improvements, including a building for athletics, band, district meetings and community events.

The district said the bond issue would not have raised property taxes.

Other improvements included expansion of Ad Astra Academies and the district administration center and enhanced elementary-school playgrounds.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sedgwick County dispatchers said one person is hurt after a crash on K-96 at Greenwich in east...
1 critical in crash on K-96 in east Wichita
2 killed in crash near Haysville
Sheriff’s office identifies 2 women killed in crash south of Haysville
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office continues investigating after a man found human remains in a...
Investigators seek information on woman’s death after remains found in Harvey County
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say
Norton Medical Center in Norton, Kansas
More than half of Kansas’ 105 rural hospitals at risk of closing

Latest News

Joe Baker tells us about the McPherson entry into a car show.
McPherson Car Show
School bomb threat
2 Kansas school districts receive bomb threats for Bitcoin
Students in McPherson College's Automotive Restoration Project are working to showcase a 1953...
McPherson College students taking restored Mercedes to one of world’s biggest shows car shows
Gov. Kelly statement on Medicaid and rural hospitals
Kansas governor, lawmaker weigh in on financial concerns with rural hospitals