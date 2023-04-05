Buhler votes against $8 million bond issue

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The people of Buhler have voted against an $8 million school bond issue. The results are not yet official, but with all precincts reporting, there is an overwhelming majority of ‘No’ votes - 954 to 578.

The proposed bond issue would have funded facility improvements, including a building for athletics, band, district meetings and community events.

The district said the bond issue would not have raised property taxes.

Other improvements included expansion of Ad Astra Academies and the district administration center and enhanced elementary-school playgrounds.

