Ex-hospital workers accused of throwing away ashes of stillborn infant

Former hospital workers are facing charges after allegedly stealing an urn containing a stillborn infant's ashes. (WSB, KEIRAN MASSEY, COBB COUNTY POLICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - Police have charged two former employees of a suburban Atlanta hospital laundry with stealing an urn containing the ashes of a stillborn infant and then throwing away the ashes.

Marietta Police last week arrested a married couple, Anilus and Rosnie Frederic, charging them with theft and abandonment of a dead body.

Kieran Massey told WAGA-TV that his fiancée, Carla Watson, gave birth to a stillborn daughter in August. The infant was cremated and her ashes placed inside a small gold urn in a white teddy bear, which Kieran Massey said the couple kept for “emotional support.”

Anilus and Rosnie Frederic, former employees of a hospital laundry, are charged with theft and...
Anilus and Rosnie Frederic, former employees of a hospital laundry, are charged with theft and abandonment of a dead body. They are accused of stealing an urn containing the ashes of a stillborn infant and then throwing away the ashes.(Source: Cobb County Police, WSB via CNN)

“Losing her plus the ashes was a big heartbreak,” Massey said.

The bear disappeared while Watson was hospitalized at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta in January, WAGA-TV reported. She found it missing after taking a shower. Police suggest someone stole the bear while Watson’s sheets were being changed.

The teddy bear was found in a trash can at the hospital laundry the same day, but the funerary urn was missing.

The urn was later found at the Frederics’ home, but was empty. Court documents allege they threw away the ashes.

“I pray for them, hope they get better mentally and physically, but I just don’t understand why they would do something like this,” Massey said.

Both the Frederics were released on bail. It’s unclear if they have a lawyer to speak for them.

Wellstar said the Frederics no longer work for the hospital system and said they never worked in a location where patients are treated.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County dispatchers said one person is hurt after a crash on K-96 at Greenwich in east...
1 critical in crash on K-96 in east Wichita
2 killed in crash near Haysville
Sheriff’s office identifies 2 women killed in crash south of Haysville
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office continues investigating after a man found human remains in a...
Investigators seek information on woman’s death after remains found in Harvey County
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say
Norton Medical Center in Norton, Kansas
More than half of Kansas’ 105 rural hospitals at risk of closing

Latest News

A pair of former hospital employees are facing charges after allegedly stealing an urn...
Father recalls heartbreak after stillborn infant's ashes stolen from hospital
With Finland entering the world’s biggest security alliance, NATO's land border with Russia has...
Finland officially becomes 31st member of NATO
The storms occurred on March 24 and 25 in Mississippi, killing at least 25 people in the state,...
IRS extends tax deadline in parts of storm-hit states
The suspect had been on the run for three weeks after accusations he embezzled funds.
Ex-Maryland governor's chief of staff killed by FBI agents after manhunt