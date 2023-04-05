Former Kechi police lieutenant convicted on stalking charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former police officer has been sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court.

Judge David Kaufman sentenced Victor Heiar, 32 of Park City, to a controlling term of 24 months in jail from which he was granted probation for 18 months.

The former lieutenant of the Kechi Police Department pled guilty to computer crime and stalking, both misdemeanors.

Prosecutors said Heiar took advantage of his position in the department to use the Flock License Plate Reader system to monitor his estranged wife’s location. The victim told a friend she was scared and thought Heiar was somehow tracking her whereabouts. The friend later contacted a Wichita police officer and asked how someone could get a protection from stalking order.

Heiar was arrested by Wichita police on October 26, 2022.

